Review of all stock brokers’

I or some of my family members /relative have an account in almost all the brokers and I would prefer to share my experience with each of them. I will be telling you about the following

Motilal Oswal Reliance Money Sharekhan Religare AnandRathi ICICI Direct

Motilal Oswal

Brokerage – Lowest among the rest 3 paise for trading and 30 paise for delivery.

Phone Trading facility – Very good and Advisor always keep tracks of your stock and advices you but to avail the off line trading facility minimum amount you should invest is 1 lac.

Online System – Not at all a good one. Does not have the option of buying IPO / mutual fund online.

Service – Good

Research – Very good research and as I am a long term trader I have hit them almost more than 90%.

Mutual Fund – No online available.

Reliance Money

Brokerage – NIL but you need to pay 500 per year for trading of 5 lacs or per 2 month for trading of 1 crore

Phone Trading facility – Not there officially but depends on how are your relationship with the guys

Online System – Very good one.

Service – Good

Research – Good tips.

Mutual Fund – Some funds only.

Sharekhan

Brokerage – 5 paise for trading and 50 paise for delivery.

Phone Trading facility – Not very good when it comes to one to one service unless you have a very big portfolio.

Online System – Really a nice interface with everything integrated at one place

Service – Good.

Research – I would rate it as an average and I have not seen many long term targets are hit.

Mutual Fund – More funds then Reliance Money.

Religare

Brokerage – If you have an account in Motilal Oswal they will offer you 2.5 paise for trading and 25 paise for delivery. (At least they have done that to me.)

Phone Trading facility – Average.

Online System – Above Average

Service – I would not say bad.

Research – Have seen many of them not hitting the target but they tend to get the trend positively.

AnandRathi

Brokerage – 5 paise for trading and 50 paise for delivery.

Phone Trading facility – You can assume its not at all there

Online System – I have not seen anything good in the site. Nothing is integrated and lots of errors coming here and there.

Service – As far as my expectation goes its worst.

Research – Quick pick emails that comes is very good but rest are below average. You don’t have the option of seeing any previous research reports unless you save them locally.

Mutual Fund – Very hard to find anything.

ICICI Direct

Brokerage – Highest and its aroung 7.5 paise and 75 paise and so is not for traders but for those who buy the stock and keep it for ages.

Phone Trading facility – Not there I would say.

Online System – Very well integrated with the bank.

Service – I would not say Non existence.

Research – Have seen they have started it recently but have not validated them.

Mutual Fund – All funds.

My personal recommendations would be Motilal Oswal and Reliance money but you can try with others as well, in the order from top to bottom.