Review of all stock brokers’

I or some of my family members /relative have an account in almost all the brokers and I would prefer to share my experience with each of them. I will be telling you about the following
- Motilal Oswal
- Reliance Money
- Sharekhan
- Religare
- AnandRathi
- ICICI Direct
Motilal Oswal
- Brokerage – Lowest among the rest 3 paise for trading and 30 paise for delivery.
- Phone Trading facility – Very good and Advisor always keep tracks of your stock and advices you but to avail the off line trading facility minimum amount you should invest is 1 lac.
- Online System – Not at all a good one. Does not have the option of buying IPO / mutual fund online.
- Service – Good
- Research – Very good research and as I am a long term trader I have hit them almost more than 90%.
- Mutual Fund – No online available.
Reliance Money
- Brokerage – NIL but you need to pay 500 per year for trading of 5 lacs or per 2 month for trading of 1 crore
- Phone Trading facility – Not there officially but depends on how are your relationship with the guys
- Online System – Very good one.
- Service – Good
- Research – Good tips.
- Mutual Fund – Some funds only.
Sharekhan
- Brokerage – 5 paise for trading and 50 paise for delivery.
- Phone Trading facility – Not very good when it comes to one to one service unless you have a very big portfolio.
- Online System – Really a nice interface with everything integrated at one place
- Service – Good.
- Research – I would rate it as an average and I have not seen many long term targets are hit.
- Mutual Fund – More funds then Reliance Money.
Religare
- Brokerage – If you have an account in Motilal Oswal they will offer you 2.5 paise for trading and 25 paise for delivery. (At least they have done that to me.)
- Phone Trading facility – Average.
- Online System – Above Average
- Service – I would not say bad.
- Research – Have seen many of them not hitting the target but they tend to get the trend positively.
AnandRathi
- Brokerage – 5 paise for trading and 50 paise for delivery.
- Phone Trading facility – You can assume its not at all there
- Online System – I have not seen anything good in the site. Nothing is integrated and lots of errors coming here and there.
- Service – As far as my expectation goes its worst.
- Research – Quick pick emails that comes is very good but rest are below average. You don’t have the option of seeing any previous research reports unless you save them locally.
- Mutual Fund – Very hard to find anything.
ICICI Direct
- Brokerage – Highest and its aroung 7.5 paise and 75 paise and so is not for traders but for those who buy the stock and keep it for ages.
- Phone Trading facility – Not there I would say.
- Online System – Very well integrated with the bank.
- Service – I would not say Non existence.
- Research – Have seen they have started it recently but have not validated them.
- Mutual Fund – All funds.
My personal recommendations would be Motilal Oswal and Reliance money but you can try with others as well, in the order from top to bottom.
