Shabbir Bhimani

Wanna invest in the right stock at the right price & at the right time.

Understanding Arbitrage Trading With NSE and BSE

Arbitrage is the practice of taking advantage of a price difference between two or more markets or exchanges. In Indian markets stocks are traded in two major exchanges – NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), which means you can take advantage of buying the stock in one exchange and selling it in other and bag the difference as profit.

Wait…

We have few points to consider before doing an arbitrage trades.

1. Arbitrage is not An Intraday Trade (Cost Wise)

You are not allowed to buy and sell the same stock in different exchanges on the same day. This means if you buy stock XYZ today in NSE, then you are not allowed to sell stock XYZ in BSE the same day. If you do that, you may have penalty of short selling in the exchange you sold.

It means you can only do arbitrage for stocks that you have in your DP. If you have stock XYZ in your DP, you can sell the same in BSE and buy them in NSE as well to bag a profit but then you are not doing intraday trading and so you may be paying the brokerage of delivery to your broker though you are trading on the same day – time wise.

2. Last Traded Price is not the Price for Arbitrage

If you are seeing a price difference of few Rupees in both the exchanges does not always means there is an arbitrage. Take an example of Weizzmann Forex.

We see the price in BSE as 69.90 and in NSE as 74.90, which can be concluded as an arbitrage opportunity but there is no arbitrage opportunity. Let me explain to you why.

The big price number that you see is last traded price which means those price in both the exchange is the traded price and not the price at which you will be able to trade.

Your price would be either offer price or bid price. Let me explain offer price, bid price and last traded price first in simple terms.

  1. Offer price is the price that others are offering their shares at. So you can buy at the offer price.
  2. Bid price is the price that others are willing to buy shares at. So you can sell at the bid price.
  3. Last traded price is the price when offer price and bid price matched and the trade took place.

So if you see the offer price and bid price in both the exchanges they are

  • Offer price in NSE is 74.90 for 48 shares.
  • Bid price in BSE is 67.30 for 50 shares.

So if you execute the trade then your offer price should be 67.30 in BSE and Bid Price in NSE as 74.90 and that would mean you are buying high and selling low making a loss and not a profit arbitrage.

So arbitrage exists only if you have higher bid price and lower offer price in either of the exchanges.

3. Arbitrage Trades should never be Manual

As a retail investor we may be able to spot some arbitrage opportunities but if you try to key in those trades manually, the opportunity may be gone because there are so many big traders who have automated softwares running for spotting such arbitrages and execute those trades. If you think you can beat those programs spotting arbitrages, you are wrong.

On top of that you are trading with broker in between you and the exchange but large traders have direct access to exchange and so they don’t have broker in between, eating their profits and so they can spot arbitrages much earlier than us. By earlier I don’t mean time early but price early.

It does not mean that retail investor cannot trade in arbitrage and circuits are best opportunities for arbitrage where if you have stock in your DP and if it hits circuit in both the exchange, you can opt to buy in circuit where the pricing is low and once the buy is executed, you can sell your stock from DP in exchange where pricing is higher than you just purchased. I did the same in Fame India here quite some time back.

Final Thoughts

Avoid spotting arbitrage in low volume stocks because pair trade execution can be tough in them. If you have any question about arbitrage, you can ask them in comments below.

  • Abhishek ydav

    Iam a student just ready to join my research course . I am intrested in Arbitrage and wanted to conduct my research in arbitrage but iam not geting what to research inside arbitrage can you help me out plzz…

  • It is wrong because it has to be BID and ASK price on each of those exchanges.

  • rafiya1908

    So basically, always the arbitrage opportunity math involved offer and bid price comparison? Then how come links like these http://profit.ndtv.com/market/arbitrage-opportunity have a single value in NSE and BSE tables?

  • gurpreet

    You are not allowed to buy and sell the same stock in different exchanges on the same day. This means if you buy stock XYZ today in NSE, then you are not allowed to sell stock XYZ in BSE the same day. If you do that, you may have penalty of short selling in the exchange you sold. How?????????????

  • h a vakharia

    I have stock in xyz 100 shares, bought @ Rs. 90/- shares in DP. I want to do arbitrage. I sale 100 share in NSE @ Rs. 100 & buy in BSE @ Rs. 95/-.
    As such I make Rs. 5/- *100 = Rs. 500/- profit.
    Now, question is from taxation view.
    Profit I have made will be treated as:
    a)Rs. 500 intra-day profit OR
    b) as short term capital gain i.e. sale price 100 – holding price of stock 90 = rs. 10/- short term capital gain per share ?
    As you know taxation is different for both cases. Pl advise your opinion.
    Thanks.

    • The tax calculations is based on your holding of 100 shares prior to arbitrage. As this is not day trading but sell from DP and buy it back, so if your calculation is based on FIFO (aka First in first out) then you will be taxed for selling your 100 units based on when you purchased and then you have 100 units back in your DP.

      Still I will suggest don’t take my words for taxation and consult a tax expert on this.

      • h a vakharia

        Thank you sir for your prompt reply.

  • prem

  • khyati verdhan

    Thanks sir for your answer

    I want to ask one more thing – if I had 100 shares of
    reliance in my dp account then can I buy and sell from one exchange to another
    more that 100 shares (say 1000 or more) in intraday trading??

    Or

    Simply I want to ask that is arbitrage trading is available
    with margin?????????

    Is this possible and legal??????

    • No you cannot do more than 100 but then if you buy and sell in the same exchange some quantity, that is allowed.

      So if you buy 500 in NSE and sell 400 in NSE
      and buy 400 in BSE and sell 500 in BSE

      Then it can be but then the difference at the end of the day cannot be more than 100 in any exchanges.

      • khyati verdhan

        thanks sir,
        that is no. of shares in dp account= no of shares can be buy and sell in one excange to other???????

        • Exactly.

          • khyati verdhan

            sir,
            if i make large no. of buying and selling of a particular stock with margin from one exchange to another, then would happen??????????

          • I am not sure but you are asking the same question in different language and first try to do it with few stocks and see it in working. It is not humanly possible and you have to be using the automated software.

          • khyati verdhan

            ok. thanks sir.
            can you suggest me some books for learning intraday equity share trading specifying techinical analysis???????

  • khyati verdhan

    sir,

    i have read your article very carefully.one question arise in my mind is that is possible

    suppose i have rs.1,00,000 in my trading account, if i buy 100 shares of reliance at

    rs.1,000. On t+2 days shares come to my dp account. now the price of reliance is rs900in nse and 930 in bse. Is i can do buy and sell of shares from nse to bse same day, a no of times to create profit. Is it legal, safe and profitable????????????? Is this action cause penalty??

    • Yes if you can execute such trades, it is completely safe profit but then you will not find such a difference manually.

      • khyati verdhan

        thanks sir
        one thing i also want to ask that it is necessary to have shares in dp account to do intra day buy and sell from one exchange to another???

        • YES and that is what I have answered in the article itself?

  • manish

    Im 17 m I practice In market

  • Rushabh

    Sir Nice Article !!
    I didnt understand the trades between NSE and BSE.
    How is it possible to buy in one exchange and sell in another ?
    Eg: If I buy at Rs. 50 in BSE and sell at Rs. 54 in NSE, wont I have to cover my position in NSE ?

    • Rushabh, you cannot do the trade the same day but otherwise you don’t need to cover your position. The sold quantity will be adjusted from your depository account.

  • desikan

    sir,
    i agree with your comments
    i was a speculator for 5 years then i quit because of high pressure.
    for the past 5 years i have become arbitragor and not a speculator
    i am a full time trader.
    one who have vast speculation knowledge and less brokerage and high speed connection alone can do arbitration.
    typing speed. research atleast for 5 hours (after market hours)
    limits. non auto squaring. money power for taking deliveries are essential
    you can send me email for knowing some strategies.
    we can also share our toughts.
    if you send email to my address relianceccc@gmail.com
    computers are just machine.
    if we have brain and experience in speculation we can win computers.
    small investors,part time traders,connection slow broker accounts and less money ppl should avoid arbitration.
    if you have a good typing speed you can earn Rs20,000 but arbitration can only give you rs10,000 for the first 2 or 3 years.
    play it as a game and not for money.
    try to win game and never focus on making money.
    age factor is also very crucial for arbitration.
    sorry to tell this
    if you crossed the age 40 brain power slows down in stocks.
    i have seen millions of traders loose money because of the age factor
    regards
    desikan

    • manish

      Im 17 m I practice In market

  • Sentil

    Hi Shabbir,

    I read through your above article on arbitrage. The thingy that caught my eye was the penalty you said about, that we have to pay it to the Stock exchange where we do the sell transaction. Now, having said that, could you give me a fair idea on how that penalty is computed. Requested info is to understand if it is possible to make few bucks even after paying penalty in such transaction.

    Thanking you in anticipation.
    Sentil

    • No you cannot make more than 20% on any day and paying such a high penalty does mean you can only make money if the stock hits lower circuit on further trading sessions

  • Chirag

    Sir
    I use to do arbitrage 2 years ago but left that job because of some reason. I m thinking to rejoin arbitrage again
    Do u think this is right time to enter again in arbitrage .
    if yes sir plzz do suggest any of the companies name so I can approach them fo this job . I use to have a great typing speed in no.s
    Thanking you
    Chirag

    • Chirag, I am not aware of any such jobs.

      • prem

  • PRASHANT

    Dear Mr. Bhimani,
    I want to know the rule and regulation about the get yourself appointed as Arbitrager. Is that any exam one has to undergo taken by SEBI ? Please also clarify whether any certificate is required for an individual before acting / performing s an Arbitrager ?
    this is urgent as I want to defend my client in a case please.
    Prashant Pandit

    • I am not aware of any such thing as being appointed as Arbitrager

  • Sir, I would like to know that is it possible to arbitrage trading for any individual.If yes, then plzzzz recommend name of some broking house…..!

  • Maandhar

    Hi Shabbir,

    As per point one; Arbitrage in only possible with shares in Account.

    Let’s say
    “Stock ABC” is at 235 on NSE
    And
    “Stock ABC” is at 200 on BSE
    Price Diff 35

    And
    I do not have “Stock ABC” in my account;
    I would need to buy the stock
    And
    stock will come in my account only after T+2 days;
    by this time the price could square off between the exchanges.

    In this case Arbitrage is opportunity is lost.

    One more thing :

    What is Stocks to Futures arbitrage?

    Best regards,
    Maandhar

    • Stocks to futures arbitrage is not arbitrage and is hedging where you buy a stock as well as sell it in futures the same amount and so up or down movement in stock makes you profit in one and sell in other but then depending on what how your square off gives you profit.

  • bharadwaj

    I am retail buyer (small investor ). I dont do any any kind Arbitrage. I always buy in NSE. i never compared in BSE (before buying in NSE). How I should select a stock to buy between NSE (or) BSE?

    • The option to select the exchange should be there in the application that you use when buying

  • rakesh

    Sir can i leave my mail address and we cant talk over mail coz i wana know much about stock exchange if u can pls help and guide me in right direction.

  • Sachin

    So what i understand from your article is that doing a manual arbitrage trading is not advisable. So can you suggest which software you suggest for this?

    • I have not used any software and so will not be able to suggest you something concrete but then if you plan to use softwares, you should be trading in the direct NSE window and not through brokers to avoid the brokerage. To trade in direct exchange, you need to have a trading portfolio of atleast 5 crore and after hearing about that amount, I was sure it is not for retail investors by any chance.

      • Sachin

        So that means a retail investor cannot do arbitrage??

  • Amitesh

    Sir,
    I work in GKN securities as an arbitrager..for the past 2 months..i work in NSE & BSE,i m confused,tht i used stand in BSE leg Or Nse leg…it wil be grt if u help me as i m new..

    • Amitesh

      * tht i should stand in Bse Or Nse leg..

      • Amitesh, I am not able to understand your question.

        • We have this software name “Greek G.A.T.S.”,What Base i should kept while trading, NSE Base OR BSE Base?

          • Amitesh, I would suggest NSE but then even if you select BSE should not be a lot different. I am suggesting not based on software because I don’t use it but I think NSE has more trading stocks then BSE

  • Rakesh

    Sir what if First i buy at BSE & sell at NSE & then reverse the deal on the same day is it possible or I still have to pay penalty of short selling.

    • If you reverse your shorts in any one exchange but keep your buy position open in the other exchange, you don’t need to pay the Penalty

      • Rakesh

        So sir now for doing arbitrage one has to see the difference which can recover his 4 transaction cost and when book it then when prices are at common level reverse the deal nd get the desired profit without holdin any shares we can do that?

        • And that cannot be done manually. Never even try that

          • Rakesh

            Sir one more question pls… I have seen in some shares that there has to happen a difference of 2 or 3 rs bt that price level do not come at par though the share price is around 150-200 why is that so

          • Because the difference and the brokerage does not lead to arbitrage or else there are many big players who have softwares keeping track of such opportunities and punch auto trades

          • Rakesh

            k thnx a lot sir

          • The pleasure is all mine Rakesh.

  • saurabh jain

    sir i wanna know about arbitrage bse and ase stocks.can u tell me how can i earn with arbitrage stocks.is it easy.thanx

    • No it is not at all easy and that is what I have explained in the article.

  • suresh bishnoi jangu gudamalani barmer raj

    sir me arbitrege me kam karana chahta hu kya karu tell me plz email.send

  • ajinkya

    sir, I have read ur articles on MFs…U advice to select best fund from each category, from midcap segment u recommend dspbr mid & small cap fund..but I want to know your opinion on the other categories..like large cap, large and midcap, multi cap…I want to select 5 funds and want to have some exposure to value oriented funds, I am going to invest in DSPBR midcap fund, but can you please help me to choose 4 funds from the below:-

    1. franklin india bluechip
    2. hdfc equity
    3.quantum long term equity
    4. DSPBR equity
    5. Templeton india growth
    6. Templeton india equity income
    7. ICICI pru discovery
    8.sundaram select midcap
    9. franklin india prima

    • Ajinkya, I prefer not to spoon feed my readers and make their choices themselve because there is no rocket science in selecting the mutual funds.

      Just follow one simple rule Choose couple of best fund in each category through ValueResearchOnline and select the one that you think would perform better in upcoming time based on their stock portfolio.

      If I do them for you, you will be stuck yet again when re-evaluating them in few months time again.

      • ajinkya

        thanx for your reply..I will do it myself…dont worry i will not held u responsible for any under performing funds…and according to me, if fund performs below its benchmark for 3 consecutive years then only we should replace it….I will select funds myself..just tell me whether I am on right track

        1. large cap – franklin India Bluechip (excellent long term returns)
        2. large and midcap – Quantum long term equity (very less churning raito, growth oriented, large cap bias)
        3. Multicap – Hdfc equity
        4. Midcap &small cap – DSPBR mid cap & small cap (investment approach – blend + ur recommendation!)
        5. Multicap – Templeton india Equity income (value based approach with foreign equity exposure)

        • Perfect selection but also consider HDFC Top 200 fund as well.

          • ajinkya

            thanx a lot! I preferred hdfc equity over hdfc top 200…just to avoid repetition of AMC, i have selected templeton india equity income and franklin india because though they are from same AMC, they are different in every aspect..R u suggesting that i should have hdfc equity and hdfc top 200 both in my portfolio?

          • Fund names or same fund house does not matter. Only thing that matters is past performance and future outlook.

          • ajinkya

            what should be the minimum no of funds we should invest in? i think more than 5 funds is too much for SIP investment..what are ur views?

          • Minimum is 1 and Max of as many as they help in diversification. I prefer 3 – Large Cap, Mid and Small Cap, Commodities fund and if I had to add one more it would be gold related fund.

  • Alex

    Hi Shabbir.

    Thanks for the nice article. What do u suggest for a retial participant to make some profit thru arbitrage ?

    Alex

  • B.Rajendra Babu

    I had read this article before also. However, thank you for reminding the matter again.

    Regards

    B.Rajendra Babu

  • ambika mishra

    dear sir,
    its a valuable information.was there a possibility of arbitrge trading in REL.media works in recent past. Thank u

    • Ambika Mishra, it is impossible to check and verify that.

  • SYED SAJID HUSSAIN

    TO OPEN AN DEMAT ACCOUNT WHICH BANK IS GOOD PLS HELP ME OUT.

  • Nagabhushan

    Shabbirji,

    Thanks a ton for this article, In fact I was the one who had asked you for help.

  • Harsh

    what does DP means??? Detailed porfolio???

