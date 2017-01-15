Shabbir Bhimani

The Best ELSS Tax Saving Fund To Invest In 2017

The process I prefer to select the best ELSS tax saving fund to invest in 2017 is to select the best fund among the top performing mutual funds.

So first let us see the top-performing mutual funds for the past 1 year. We will use ValueResearchOnline’s 4 and 5 star rated ELSS funds.

What is 4 and 5 Star VRO’s Rating?

The funds at ValueResearchOnline are rated based on relative performance of the fund in the same category compared to its peer and adjusted for risk and return.

The Value Research Fund Rating is based on subtracting the fund’s Risk Score from its Return Score and then the top 10% funds get 5 star and next 22.5% gets 4 star. You can read about the complete fund rating process at VRO here but in short, the highest rated funds has least risk and best return.

The Top Funds for 2017

Using the above criteria we get the top funds to invest in 2017 as follows:

Investing in any of the top funds may not be enough because just 1-year return varies among the top fund from under 5% to above 18%. So we have to narrow down to find the best-performing fund among the top funds and look at which funds that can perform better in the future.

The Best Fund of 2017

The return we see in ValueResearchOnline is the performance of the past and we have to find a fund that can outperform in the future.

My view is midcap funds will outperform the large-cap funds in the future and so we have to identify which funds among the top funds invest more in mid-cap companies.

So let us see the benchmark for each of the top funds.

Fund Fund’s Benchmark
DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund Nifty 500
Reliance Tax Saver Fund S&P BSE 100
Franklin India Taxshield Fund Nifty 500
Invesco India Tax Plan S&P BSE 100
Tata India Tax Savings Fund S&P BSE Sensex
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving) Nifty 500
Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 S&P BSE 200
Birla Sun Life Tax Plan S&P BSE Sensex
IDBI Equity Advantage Fund S&P BSE 200
Axis Long Term Equity Fund S&P BSE 200

If we try to understand the benchmark in very simple terms.

  • Nifty 500 – Fund can invest in 500 companies of Nifty 500 benchmark.
  • S&P BSE 200 – Benchmark is formed by the top 200 BSE companies and fund can invest in any of those 200 companies from the benchmark.
  • S&P BSE 100 – Benchmark is formed by the top 100 BSE companies and fund can invest in any of those 100 companies from the benchmark.
  • S&P BSE Sensex – Sensex is the benchmark for the fund which means 30 companies listed in Sensex are the only option for the fund to invest in.

Clearly funds that have more option to invest in midcap can outperform in the future. So we select

  1. DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund
  2. Franklin India Taxshield Fund
  3. ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving)

Now the 1 year return of this fund vary from 11% to above 18% but we can look at 3 and 5 years return and see if we can determine the best fund to invest in 2017.

Fund 1Year 3Years 5Years
DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund 18.97 22.34 21.31
Franklin India Taxshield Fund 12.38 20.96 18.36
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving) 11.00 19.06 18.82

DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund is an outperformer for the last 5 years and is the best ELSS tax saving fund for me in 2017.

Final Thoughts

This is not an endorsement that you should invest only in DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund. I have shared the complete process I use to find the best performing fund but you can apply any other criteria (3 stars rated or best 5 years return or more than a certain amount of asset under management) to select any other fund of your choice. Just make sure you aren’t selecting the fund because you like the name of the fund or someone has recommended it to you.

  • PRAVIN

    Simple and straight method adopted.
    Sir Can you please do it for Large Mid and Small Cap also?

  • Yasin K

    I really love the simplistic process that you have laid and I think we can use the same process for midcap funds as well.

    • Yes you can apply the same process to select the right fund for your investment.

  • Amit

    Great analysis and I was an investing in AXIS Tax saver and I think it is high time to stop SIP in Axis and move to DSPBR.

    • Glad you liked it Amit and don’t forget to share this article with your friends on social media.

  • Dr. Jawahar Lal bansal

    Dear Shabbir,I request you to write on best flexicap funds.

  • Dr. Jawahar Lal bansal

    As per returns DSPBR taxshield outshines other funds.Axis LT EQ fund,most favoured fund has underperformed.

    • Yes it has given the best returns in last 1 year, 3 year and 5 year time period.

