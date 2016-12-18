Shabbir Bhimani

Wanna invest in the right stock at the right price & at the right time.

23 Wealth Destroyer Stocks – How To Identify Them In Advance

A report by ETMarkets.com for the list of stocks that destroyed the most wealth from march 2011 to December 2016.

So let us use this report to analyze each stock on the process I follow to invest in my open portfolio using fundamental analysis.

If I would have invested in these companies in 2011 or not if no then what could be the possible reason from my investment checklist.

Company If avoided, Why
MMTC PSU, Operational efficiency
JP Associate Group of company
Jindal Steel Commodity, No unique product
Unitech Real Estate
JayPee Infratech High Debt
JP Power Ven Power Sector, No pricing power
KSK Energy Ven Power sector, No pricing power
Hind Copper Commodity, No unique product
Alok Inds. High Debt
GVK Power Power sector, No pricing power
Shree Renuka Sugar Commodity, No unique product
Amtek Auto High Debt
Punj Lloyd high Debt
BHEL PSU, Operational efficiency
SAIL Commodity, No unique product
Rel Power Power sector, No pricing power
NMDC PSU, Operational efficiency
Rolta India High Debt
HDIL Real Estate
Rel Comm Telecom Sector
Jai Corp Group of company
IDFC High Debt
MTNL Telecom sector

Luckily all 23 companies would have been avoided and this gives me a sigh of relief. Let me explain the above short answers in detail.

  • PSU – PSU companies have tough time attaining high operational efficiency and also lags research and development.
  • Group of Companies – I avoid group companies as which business brings how much profit becomes difficult to assess.
  • High Debt – High debt and no focus on reducing it has always been a no for me.
  • Real Estate – Management even if they are honest, sector deals with so much under the table deals (land deals, municipal approvals …) that you cannot rely only on balance sheet and profit and loss statements.
  • Commodity – Commodity producing companies don’t have pricing power and rely only on operational excellency to make profit as commodity price is always fixed. Lowest producer of the product will always have an upper hand.
  • Power Sector – Yet another sector similar to commodity with no pricing power and need operational excellency to remain profitable.
  • Telecom Sector – A price competitive sector with no pricing power.

Classifications

Let us classify the above 23 companies.

  • PSU – 3
  • Group of companies – 2
  • Commodity – 4
  • Real Estate – 2
  • High Debt – 6
  • Power Sector – 4
  • Telecom Sector – 2

Debt is the biggest reason for companies that perform badly.

If we combine commodity, power sector and telecom companies under one roof of no pricing power, it becomes the single biggest reason of wealth destruction.

Conclusion

When the market corrects, portfolios are in losses and it is the time when you should validate the process of identifying stocks to see if you can find any false positive in your approach.

Investment can flourish if and only if we can identify good future businesses and two most important aspects of safe investing are low debt and how well the company can price their products or if it is a commodity company, are they the lowest producer of the commodity.

  • Utpal Baruah

    Shabbir Ji,

    I have a basic question, but it’s not related to this particular blog.
    My question is, How many SIP should a person have?
    I invest in 2 ELSS, 1 Large cap, 1 mid cap, 1 micro cap through SIP route.
    Now, each time I read a article like “Best mid/large/ELSS MF to invest”, i feel like I am missing on something, if that particular fund is not in my portfolio.

    Request you to kindly write a blog on how many SIP one should ideal have, and how to dived the total invest-able money per month, among these SIPs.

  • sapan shah

    Sirji, IDFC is good company, and started IDFC bank, so it is growing company….

    • May be but companies cannot grow when they have such huge debt and company with 5 times its equity size as debt has seldom grown.

  • Nataraj VR

    Thanks Shabbir; I am totally in sync with your logic.
    in your filters, you should add Promotor quota and Promotor quota shares under pledge.

    Not only PSU as criteria, i would prefer Ownership Pattern and in that PSU is a big villian there. Also Promotor share of Equity is important.

    Another filter: Promotor quota shares is under pledge, if it high, it shows that the many indicators are red.

    • Yes Nataraj, I have that as the criteria to add from many of my readers but has not taken any call on stocks that are low in quota but can you suggest what percentage of promoter holding you prefer or you have seen that has issue.

      I have input from many members that want from above 50% to as high as 70%.

  • Piyush K

    How to check Debt of any company?

    • There are multiple options to find that out. You can use screener.in and for any company look at debt to equity ratio and it should be under 1 or preferably under 0.5

      Using moneycontrol you can browse through companies financial reports > ratios and there you will find debt equity ratio of companies in each financial years.

      I personally prefer moneycontrol as it gives me better view of how debt is increasing decreasing each year.

  • Meet Sugat

    I found out two destroyer in my portfolio,
    1. P c jewellers 70% promoter pledge
    2. Kolte Patil, though honest management, sector is reality.

    • Too much stock pledged can be a warning signal to not enter into stock as well.

  • Meet Sugat

    Lowest producer means ?

    • The cost of production is lowest among the peers. As an example if all companies produces steel, the one that has lowest cost will benefit the most because price of steel is fixed or power the company that has lowest cost of unit will benefit the most because the cost of each unit is fixed.

      Hope it clarifies.

