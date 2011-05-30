Shabbir Bhimani

How to Invest In Mutual Funds Online?

There are many ways you can invest in mutual funds online. I will share the one that I use myself as well as other methods of investing in mutual funds online.

So let’s begin.

1. Independent websites – There are many independent websites that offer online investing services for many mutual fund AMCs. FundsIndia.com is one such good website I have heard about but I don’t have any personal experience investing through them.

2. Mutual Fund Websites – You can invest in mutual funds through each mutual fund’s website as well but I personally never prefer doing that because I don’t prefer registering with each mutual fund separately.

3. Using your online broker interface – Online stock broking sites like icicidirect.com, sharekhan.com … etc. offer online services for investment in mutual funds. I personally use both the above websites and so I will create very detailed steps to investing in mutual funds with them.

ICICIDirect

Numbers in the image represent the step. Click on Image to enlarge.

Step 1: Click on Trade & Invest
Step 2: Select Mutual Funds
Step 3: Click Purchase
Step 4, 5: Select Fund house from the list of AMC’s and select the fund category.
Step 6: Click go and you will see list of Funds for the selected AMC.

Select the fund you want to invest into and Click on purchase. You will see the screen as shown below where you can enter the amount you want to invest and then proceed to confirmation screen to confirm your order.

ShareKhan

Step 1: Click Mutual Funds
Step 2: Click Place Order
Step 3, 4: Select Fund house and select the fund type from the drop down box.
Step 5: Click filter to see the list of funds from your selection criteria
Step 6, 7: Select the fund of your choice and hit the buy button

Enter the amount you want to invest along with your trading password to place your order. Remember once you Click place Order button you will see a confirmation screen where you should confirm your order.

Final Conclusion

I prefer using Sharekhan because they have no fees for placing a mutual fund order online but ICICIDirect do charge a nominal fee for placing an order through their website.

  • Chaudhary Abhishek Jawla

    Hi Shabbir.
    As per your recommendation here in the comments i started SIP(ELSS) over sharekhan. It is a Divident Payout. My doubt is on sharekhan website where i can check the details about my SIP how much it is gaining and Currently it is scheduled for monthly installment. How can i stop this if after some time i wish to stop paying for this?

    Thanks in advance

  • Yes they are good but if you are investing heavily in mutual funds and for a very long term (Decade+), you should go for direct option as that will help you save on expense ratio that every fund has. The disadvantage fo using direct option is you have to handle the online investing in each of those fund individualy than a single interface that your broker provides.

  • Sandy

    I have see some people mention FundsIndia, Sharekhan or ICICI direct for MF investments, are these good? Or should i invest directly by myself.
    Ref –
    http://www.theinvestmentmania.com/fundsindia-review/
    https://freefincal.com/how-to-buy-and-sell-direct-mutual-funds-using-mf-utility/

  • You don’t need the agent anymore and if you just have the folio number, try to get an online statement of your investment. If you have any old statement of your fund, you don’t even need a new statement.

    In the statement there is an option to fill for redemption and just fill that out and submit it to the fund house’s office and the amount will be transferred to the linked bank account.

    Yes investing in mutual fund through sharekhan has a hidden charges and see that in this article http://shabbir.in/mutual-funds-direct-plan/

  • ermrinal

    Hi Shabbir,

    Few years back I had purchased some mutual funds from an agent. He seems left the mutual fund business and is not helping anymore. Is it possible to mover/transfer those funds to sharekhan for single window management?

    Are there any hidden charges for buying MFs through sharekhan.com?

    Thanks,
    Mrinal

  • SRIKANTA TRIPATHY

    Hi,

    Iam new to this mf investments i have both icici a/c and sharekhan so for a starter how much and where should I invest

    I can save monthly NRI 2000-4000.

    thanks in advance.

    • Srikanta, you should start with a SIP in mutual fund in your ShareKhan account. SIP should be 1000 Rs each in 2 funds. Best Midcap Fund and Best large Cap fund. I know the investment is without an objective but this investment is to help you get started early with your investment.

  • Ramesh

    Hi Shabir,
    How can you buy Quantum MF at ICICIdirect?

    • Not sure I understand your question but the process to buy any MF in ICICIDirect is same.

  • vaibhav

    Hello Shabbir Sir,
    i hv a ques that if i open an account with FundsIndia then can i remove this account from it…???

    • Which account you want to remove?

      • vaibhav

        accually i hv no a/c yet…..but if i hv made then can i remove it???

  • Abhishek

    Hi Shabbir,

    I am new to investment. I want to invest in mutual funds.
    Kindly explain me from the outset of mutual fund investment. I don’t know the process of investment.
    Kindly Suggest.

    • hi Abhishek, I have done the same in my article and can you let me know what part you did not understand in the above article.

    • Akshay

      You need to get your kyc done first, which is mandatory and one time for lifetime across all AMcs. choose the funds based on your term of goals and start investing.

  • Well, Nice post. I do agree that mutual funds are a nice way to park your money and SIP. But I would just park my money until I come across an investment idea. I will then liquidate my mutual fund portfolio to push cash into my equity portfolio. Other way to use mutual funds specially debt funds is when you decide to sell a substantial portion of your portfolio and be in cash sensing an overheated market.

  • sir,
    in which site i wil get the good guidance about which mf(SIP) is better to invest and also tell me what i should consider before selecting a funf for investment?

    • Debasish, You will get MF information on ValueResearchOnline.com.

  • Somia

    Hi Shabbir , another query …Where do I get to see which companies have invested in which a mutual fund…Somia

  • Harish

    I am new to Mutual funds. I have shortlisted the following SIP Plans to invest. Kindly Narrow down them to 2/3
    1 HDFC MidCap Opportunities (G)
    2 Birla SL Dividend Yield (G)
    3 HDFC Top 200 Fund (G)
    4 Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund (G)
    5 Birla Sun Life MNC Fund (G)

    Thanks in Advance

    • Harish, You have mix of funds and on what basis do you want me to narrow down the funds?

  • Thanks Shabbir for listing information about investing in Mutual Fund.

    We have now simplified investing in Mutual Fund, now investors can invest in any Fund from Quantum directly online. You need not to do any paper work, and its an instant and easy process, by just filling up a form online, you can invest in Quantum Mutual Fund directly.

  • Raju A.

    Hi Shabbir,

    I have invested in top rated mutual funds like HDFC Prudence, HDFC TOP 200, HDFC Equity, HDFC mid-cap opportunity, Reliance Balanced etc. My query is that my 90% of the mutual fund portfolio consists of one fund house i.e. HDFC MUTUAL FUND. Is this ok or might be risky?

    Regards
    Raju A.

    • Yes, Fund house does not matter and the performance of the fund does.

  • sunil

    shabbir sir,should i invest in hexaware technologies?

    • Sunil, I don’t have the right kind of information like your trading experience, your risk profile and also your investment objective and so I cannot comment on whether you should be investing in Hexaware or not. Ideally I don’t prefer suggesting stock you should be investing into but I prefer educating my readers so they can decide on their investment decisions.

  • naeem

    Dear sir,
    thanks alot for your quick response
    it means i have to change idfc premier plan a and idfc small and mid cap becoz of both r mid cap fund.then which is better sundram or dspbr mid and small cap, and what about reliance banking and gold saving fund. is it better for its category.
    once again thanks.
    naeem

    • Naeem, once again I will suggest which has performed well in the past and has the right kind of stock to perform well in the future to your likings and see which one is right for your investment objective. I can suggest you to read my article on best midcap funds

  • naeem

    Dear sir,

    I have selected some mf scheme for investing thru sip,if any correction plz. let me know.i m dubai based nri.

    1. hdfc top 200 (sip 2000)
    2. hdfc equity fund (sip 3000)
    3. idfc premier plan a (sip 2000)
    4. idfc small and mid cap (sip 1000)
    5. reliance pharma fund g (sip 2000)
    6. reliance banking fund g (sip 2000)
    7. reliance gold saving fund (sip 1000)

    thanks in advance.
    naeem ahmad

    • I think the choice of category of funds is good but make sure you opt for the best fund in the category. Like your Midcap fund could have been Sundaram or DSPBR fund because they are better funds in the category.

  • Atul

    Hi Shabbir,

    I have been using FundsIndia.com and have found no issues so far.Its easy to register and trade as well. Customer support is excellent.

    I also have ICICIdirect DEMAT account and access to online investment in MFs. Since ICICIdirect charges fee for MF investment I decided to move to FundsIndia which does not have any charges.

    Cheers

    Atul

    • Atul, that is great feedback about FundsIndia.com and I sure it will help lot of fellow investors. I also moved to Sharekhan to save on the charges for MF investment.

  • MH

    Hi Shabbir
    Thanks for the info.. I have started using Sharekhan recently and am not quite well versed with the working of their site. So, this information is useful. However, I find that Sharekhan does not have certain mutual funds like Quantum and few of ICICI. So, I am unable to invest in it. Do you know why they wouldn’t have certain funds for investment. I also would like to know how does the SIP option work in Sharekhan. Once I click on SIP(instead of Purchase), does it link to your bank account and deduct the amount at the given frequency or do we have to make the deposit in the MF account manually before the due date.
    Thankin in advance.

    • Hi MH, I am not right person to answer why they have some funds missing and I saw each funds I wanted to invest into ShareKhan as well a ICICI. Now about the SIP no they don’t link your bank account but you have to keep the money in the ShareKhan’s Mutual Fund account. You Transfer the money from bank to DP and then you will see 3 options. MF Account, DP account and IPO Account and the SIP is deducted from the MF Account balance.

  • Is there any minimum amount to invest in MFs via sharekhan to avoid changes? Or its free for all amount?

    • As far as I know it is free for all amounts because I have tried with fund minimum of 5k Rs as well and they did not charge anything.

  • Sougato Pal

    Can we start a SIP also with the brokerage sites like sharekhan or ICICI direct or do we need to approach individual AMCs for that?

    • Sougato, yes you can do the SIP with ICICI and Sharekhan as well.

