Shabbir Bhimani

Detail portfolio reports for the whole of 2016. Lessons learned from some of my blunders in 2016 and plans for 2017 to build a better performing portfolio.
Wealth Building Portfolio
My Monthly Portfolio Report – December 2016
Stocks and mutual funds added in Nov 2016 to my portfolio and plans for Dec 2016 with detail analysis of why I invested in Ashok Leyland and why auto sector can be the next market leader.
My Monthly Portfolio Report – November 2016
Why DSPBR Tax Saver mutual fund added to my portfolio along with plans for November. My portfolio crosses a major milestone of 15 lakhs in October 2016.
My Open Portfolio Report And Update – October 2016
Stocks and mutual fund positions added in September 2016 to my portfolio and plans for October 2016 and detail analysis of why I invested in Pidilite Industries so heavily
My Portfolio Updates And Plan For September 2016
Stocks and mutual fund positions added in August 2016 to my portfolio and plans for September 2016 and detail analysis of why I invested in Jubilant Life Sciences
My Wealth Building Portfolio Report And Update – August 2016
Stocks and mutual fund positions added in July 2016 to my portfolio which crosses 5Lakhs and plans for the August and beyond along with portfolio performance.