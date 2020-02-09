Let’s find the best Nifty Index ETF to invest in 2020 based on the very critical factor which is the average traded volume of the ETF.

Wanna Invest in the Right Stock at the Right Price? Did you miss a great investment opportunity recently? Not anymore.

My book helps Indian retail Investors make right investment decisions. Read Sample Chapters OR Buy on Amazon India

NIFTY, as an index, was doing much better in 2019. So let’s find the best NIFTY Index ETF fund to invest in 2020.

When evaluating Index-based ETF funds, one has to look for the one that is best able to replicate the index and has a higher volume to execute the trades when one wants to enter as well as exit.

Exchange-Traded Funds or ETF, unlike mutual funds, require a demat account and are traded like stocks. Mutual funds try to beat the index, whereas ETF replicates the index. Know all about ETF’s here.

Index funds aren’t to outperform or underperform the underlying index. So all the Index ETFs will have the same performance over some time with almost no variation (or very slight variation) to the index.

Available Nifty Index ETF in 2020

The vital criterion to select the best Nifty Index ETF to invest in is the average traded volume for the ETF. If the average traded volume is meager, when you want to buy, you may end up paying a lot more because of the lesser number of sellers available. Similarly, when you want to exit, the same may happen on the downside.

We will use the NIFTY 50 Index ETF and have the following ETF’s.

Nifty Symbol Average Traded Volume* NIFTYEES < 500 ICICINIFTY ~ 50,000 KOTAKNIFTY ~ 50,000 M50 < 1000 QNIFTY < 500 RELGRNIFTY < 500 SETFNIFTY < 500 UTINIFTETF < 500 BSLNIFTY < 500 NIFTYBEES > 500,000

*Average traded volume data is per NSE Website. You can click the link in the table to visit the NSE website and check the traded volume for the ETF for the day.

The Best Nifty Index ETF Fund 2020

We should choose a Nifty Index ETF that has the maximum volume with minimum possible expense ratio. Only 3 Nifty Index ETF has considerable quantity. Out of this, NIFTYBEES has an expense ratio of 0.05% as per ValueResearchOnline. All others have a very high expense ratio.

Undoubtedly the best Nifty Index ETF fund to invest in 2020 is NIFTYBEES by Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Final Thoughts

As always, this isn’t a recommendation of any fund or ETF. The emphasis is on the process. The ETFs may be doing well now, but when you want to be investing, use the same process, and find the best ETF at that time to invest. Use ValueResearchOnline and NSE Website as and when you want to invest in 2020.