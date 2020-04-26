The Best Gold ETF For to Invest in 2020

Comparing all the Gold ETF’s available in India currently to find which one is the best gold ETF of India to invest in 2020 for retail investors.

Gold is the hottest discussion these days. If you believe BofA, they even are predicting gold price can touch 82k. Here is a report on TimesOfIndia. So, I thought let’s find the best Gold ETF to invest in 2020.

I am also getting queries about it is the right time to invest in gold and Gold ETF investment. I don’t think this may be the right time to jump into the Gold investment. However, a small SIP in Gold ETF may be a better choice for diversification purposes.

Gold ETFs Available in 2020

We get the Gold ETFs from the NSE Website directly.

Fund House NSE Symbol Average Traded Qty Axis Gold ETF AXISGOLD <5k Birla Sun Life Gold ETF BSLGOLDETF <500 Canara Robeco Gold ETF CANGOLD <500 HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund HDFCMFGETF >1L ICICI Prudential Gold Exchange Traded Fund IPGETF <500 IDBI Gold ETF IDBIGOLD <500 Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund KOTAKGOLD >3L Quantum Gold Fund (an ETF) QGOLDHALF <5k Reliance Gold Exchange Traded Fund RELGOLD <500 Religare Gold Exchange Traded Fund RELIGAREGO <500 SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme SBIGETS <500 UTI GOLD Exchange Traded Fund GOLDSHARE <5k Reliance ETF Gold BeES GOLDBEES >5L

*Average traded volume data is per NSE Website. You can search for the symbol on the NSE website to check the volume for the ETF for the day.

The Best Gold ETF Fund 2020

The vital criterion to select the best Gold ETF is to invest in is the ETF, which has a lot more trading volume. If the average traded volume is meager, when you want to buy, you may end up paying a lot more because of the lesser number of sellers available. Similarly, when you want to exit, the same may happen on the downside.

Based on the above criteria, we only have a couple of options.

Reliance ETF Gold BeES (GOLDBEES) Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund (KOTAKGOLD) HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund (HDFCMFGETF)

According to ValueResearchOnline, the expense ratio of Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund (KOTAKGOLD) is lower than that of the HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund (HDFCMFGETF) and Reliance ETF Gold BeES (GOLDBEES).

Undoubtedly the best Gold ETF to invest in 2020 is KOTAKGOLD by Kotak Mutual Fund House.

Final Thoughts

As always, this isn’t a recommendation of any fund or ETF. The emphasis is on the process. The ETFs may be doing well now, or have a better trading volume now, but when you want to invest, use the same process, and find the best ETF at that time to invest. Use ValueResearchOnline and NSE Website as and when you want to invest in a Gold ETF in 2020.