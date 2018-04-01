The Best Nifty Index ETF Fund to Invest in 2018

Index funds aren’t to outperform or underperform the underlying index. So all the Index ETFs will have the same performance over a period of time with almost no variation (or very slight variation) to the index.

Exchange Traded Funds or ETF, unlike mutual funds, require a demat account to trade. Know all about ETF’s here. Mutual funds try to beat the index whereas ETF’s replicate the index.

Available Nifty Index ETF

The important aspect of selecting a NIFTY Index ETF is not its performance because it will be very similar to Nifty. The important criteria are the average traded volume for the ETF. Higher volume for an ETF means it will have more buyers when one wants to be selling and vice versa.

50 companies are part of Nifty. So we will use Nifty 50 Index for ETF and have the following ETF’s.

Symbol at NSE Average Traded Volume* UTI-Nifty Exchange Traded Fund UTINIFTETF <500 Reliance ETF Nifty BeES NIFTYBEES 73,702 Invesco India Nifty ETF IVZINNIFTY <100 LIC MF ETF – CNX Nifty 50 LICNETFN50 <100 HDFC Nifty ETF HDFCNIFETF <500 Quantum Nifty ETF (G) QNIFTY <500 ICICI Prudential Nifty iWIN ETF NIFTYIWIN 17,174 ABSL Nifty ETF BSLNIFTY <500 IDFC NIFTY ETF IDFNIFTYET 2128 Kotak Nifty ETF KOTAKNIFTY 127,504 SBI – ETF Nifty 50 SETFNIF50 2946

* Average volume data as per Yahoo finance as on 31st March 2018.

So one should always choose a Nifty Index ETF that has the maximum volume with minimum possible expense ratio.

The Top Nifty Index ETF

Based on our criteria for the high volume we have top 3 ETF as:

Kotak Nifty ETF Reliance ETF Nifty BeES ICICI Prudential Nifty iWIN ETF.

The expense ratio for each of these funds is:

Kotak Nifty ETF – 0.14% Reliance ETF Nifty BeES – 0.10% ICICI Prudential Nifty iWIN ETF – 0.05%

The Best Nifty Index ETF Fund

If one has to select the best based on expense ratio, it will be ICICI Prudential Nifty iWIN ETF.

If we select the mix of both where a better volume and moderate expense ratio, it has to be Reliance ETF Nifty BeES.

If you the ignore expense ratio, it has to be Kotak Nifty ETF.