Answering All Your Mutual Fund Questions

Better is a relative term. When you benchmark returns from mutual funds to FDs, they provide much better returns.

However, when you consider mutual funds managed and invested by a financial expert and charge 15% as fees in the profits, the returns are not at par. So I will say they are low when compared to stocks.

The reason is simple: the fund manager aims not to generate returns but to outperform the underlying benchmark.

I am sure you are a little confused but let me explain.

So if you are a fund manager of a large-cap fund with Nifty as the underlying benchmark, you aim to outperform the Nifty – Right?

It means if Nifty falls, the fund should fall less and if Nifty rises, the fund should rise more.

The aim is never to generate a return of 12% from the fund.

So, as a fund manager, all you have to do is find stocks that will outperform and then increase their exposure and reduce the exposure to the underperforming stocks.

You will take decisions accordingly because you aim to outperform and not generate returns.

However, as a stock investor, you don’t have to outperform but generate returns. So you are fine having no exposure in one particular stock that you think will not perform. But, unfortunately, fund managers can’t do that.

So the fund house will pay the fund manager a good bonus if the Nifty fell by 8% and NAV falls by 5%.

Often fund managers know some stocks will not perform for the next few years, yet they can’t have zero exposure because they are being paid to follow the benchmark. So they can reduce exposure but can’t make it a zero.

However, mutual funds are for those who cannot beat returns from the mutual funds by investing in stocks directly. If stocks are not for you, Index ETF is a much better choice than mutual funds.