Best of 2018 – What Readers Preferred Reading and Sharing in 2018

The year 2018 has been good for my portfolio. It was one of those years where the investment hasn’t done too much, but it also means I was able to invest a lot more than I expected.

There was no major correction in 2017. So the first leg of correction in 2018 made me start investing aggressively. The performance of my portfolio because of investment in the first correction at the beginning of the year made sure I did not make a lot of returns from my investment. But the best part is because I follow my investment checklist and fundamental analysis, I didn’t go into the negative return territory either.

As my portfolio grew, there are a lot of things I learned in the process that helped me deal with some of the stocks in a better way. And some investments where I booked out even doubled or even tripped in 2018 after my exits. As an example, stocks like Ashok Layland or Jubilant Foodworks or for that matter Britannia industries. No regret as it was a good learning curve in those stocks.

Not all of my trades or exits were bad. Some trades just proved well for my portfolio like WABCO India or Page Industries.

So all in all, it was an excellent year for me in the market that helped me learn many new aspects to investing. As I try and learn to make better returns from the market, I share the same on my blog. So here are some of the best content that I wrote in 2018 and was very liked, read and shared by my readers.

In 2018, small caps took the most hit. Still, people wanted to go for small-cap funds. So the most read article of 2018 was the best small-cap fund ideas.

After small-cap we have the best midcap fund which was liked by the readers in 2018.

No surprise here. We have a large-cap fund idea as the next best article of 2018.

Then comes the Multi-Cap fund articles. The best part is, I went with a different approach to selecting the Multi-Cap fund, and it still was preferred by the readers.

Investing in an Index fund is something that was preferred by my readers a lot.

Wow!!. I thought tax savings would be preferred more, but readers stats suggest Otherwise. Maybe 2018 was more about small-cap than even tax saving.

Finally, we have article readers preferred reading and wasn’t part of the “best of fund” article series.

For me, 2018 was a year for the long-term investor to keep investing. Hopefully, the investment of 2018 will flourish for the many years to come.

Quite surprisingly, the article recommending a book got quite a bit of my readers attraction.

Finally, people also wanted to read about valuations.

Final Thoughts

Which is the best article you found in 2018? Share them in the comments. Will be more than happy to know what you like reading?

And I wish all my blog readers a very happy and wealthy 2019.