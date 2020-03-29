List of 40 Stocks to Invest If Your Portfolio is Bleeding

Is your portfolio bleeding in the current market fall? Here is a list of 40 stocks that every investor should invest in this fall.

Wanna Invest in the Right Stock at the Right Price? Did you miss a great investment opportunity recently? Not anymore.

My book helps Indian retail Investors make right investment decisions. Read Sample Chapters OR Buy on Amazon India

My book talks about 3-dimensional investment philosophy for stocks – Invest in the Right stock, at the Right Price, and for the Right time.

We know this is the right time to be investing, but the question I keep getting in my inbox is, what are some of the right stocks? Here is one such query and I quote:

Every one talks about investing in the right stocks. However, what are right stocks? Can you share some right stocks to invest now?

And it is true. Everyone says this is the right time to invest in the market. We even discuss how to spot the bull run leader last week where we discuss the sectors, but as a retail investor, we need the name of the company to invest in.

Again, as a disclaimer, this is not a stock recommendation. I am yet again suggesting a process to find these right stock to invest. I found 40.

My favorite site for analysis is screener.in, and I have used it to find 40 wealth builder stocks.

Let me explain the query first and feel free to modify it as per your convenience.

Sales growth 10Years > 10 AND

Market Capitalization > 5000 AND

Return on capital employed > 15 AND

Debt to equity < 0.25 AND

Dividend yield > 0.40 AND

Promoter holding > 25 AND

OPM last year > 10 AND

Price to Earning > 10

Each line has a meaning and lets me dive deep into each and what it means

Compounder

Sales growth 10Years > 10 means the company has been able to generate a compounded annual sales growth of more than 10% for the past decade.

When companies can demonstrate strong sales growth for a decade, more likely, they will be able to withstand a year or two of no growth or even no sales.

Market Leader

Market Capitalization > 5000 means the company is big enough to be called the market leader. May not be a sectorial leader, but within the sector where the company operates, it may be the market leader.

The smaller companies may not be able to withstand the current market conditions, and so it is better to be investing in significantly bigger companies.

Efficient Use of Cash

Return on capital employed > 15 is a touchstone to test how well the company can use its cash.

We weed out companies who aren’t able to use the cash at a rate much better than the money market rate.

Saurabh Mukherjee, in his book, the Unusual Billionaire, has explained why ROCE and growth are the most critical factors to consider when investing.

Debt Free

Debt to equity < 0.25 does mean the company is practically debt-free.

Investment checklist, Business Checklist, or Fundamental analysis, everywhere I recommend avoiding companies with debt, and this time, it is no different.

Good Cash Flow

Dividend yield > 0.40 means the company has been paying dividends. I take it as the company has no issues with cash flow and is willing to share the profits with its shareholders.

Promoter Stake

Promoter holding > 25 means the promoters have a significant holding in the company.

My Rule of Thumb for Promoter Holding is it should not have less than a 25% stake in the company; otherwise, they can lose interest in the business. For small-cap and mid-cap companies, the promoter should have a much larger holding to fuel growth in the future.

Operational Efficiency

OPM last year > 10 means the company has an excellent operating profit margin. It means the company has a pricing power as well as can perform the operations efficiently.

Isn’t Dirt Cheap on PE

Price to Earning > 10. Investors generally prefer a lower PE ratio to invest in, but I have a different view.

The price to earnings ratio should not be meager but higher.

Sounds a little unconventional, but we are not investing for the next quarter or next year. We are investing in companies that are resilient to the current fall.

So once the Corona is over (whenever it is), the leaders will gain the momentum for sure.

The Stock List

Click on the image to view the complete list of stocks at screener.in.

The list is sorted higher PE ratio at the top. The list will change over time, but here is what we currently have.

P & G Hygiene

Nestle India

Gillette India

Asian Paints

Pidilite Inds

Abbott India

Page Industries

Dabur India

Bata India

Colgate-Palm

Divi’s Lab

Akzo Nobel

Kansai Nerolac

GlaxoSmith C H L

Pfizer

Schaeffler India

Sanofi India

TTK Prestige

Grindwell Norton

CRISIL

Marico

Ajanta Pharma

Vinati Organics

Bosch

Maruti Suzuki

Indraprastha Gas

Mindtree

TCS

Emami

AIA Engg

Eicher Motors

Balkrishna Inds

Natco Pharma

Ambuja Cem

Exide Inds

Amara Raja Batt

Bajaj Auto

Tech Mahindra

Deepak Nitrite

Mahanagar Gas

The stocks like P & G Hygiene, Nestle India, Gillette India, Asian Paints, Pidilite Inds, Abbott India, Page Industries will fall. The price can even fall another 30, 40, or even 50 percent from here if the survival fears grip the world.

The investment is in the companies which can compound sales, are market leaders, efficiently managed, so on, and so forth. So when the dust settles, and I am sure it will, the question is when one should invest in stocks which can withstand the dust.