Best of 2017 – What Readers Preferred Reading and Sharing in 2017

2017 has been a phenomenal year for the market which has shown the resistance to correct despite much bad news and is discounting the good earnings expectation. With 2017 coming to an end, I want to thank each and every blog reader from the bottom of my heart who has encouraged me with comments and share on social media on each article I wrote.
I try to write one article per week and in 2017, I wrote 51 articles and here are the 10 articles with most comments or shares on social media:
- The Best ELSS Tax Saving Fund To Invest In 2017 – The Best ELSS Tax Saving Fund To Invest In 2017 – Investing in any top rated fund may not be enough & returns can vary from under 5% to above 18%. Let’s narrow down to the best fund that can outperform in future.
- My Portfolio Report and Update – January 2017 – Detail portfolio reports for the whole of 2016. Lessons learned from some of my blunders in 2016 and plans for 2017 to build a better performing portfolio.
- The Best Small Cap Funds To Invest in 2017 – To identify small cap companies consistently we will use CRISIL’s consistent performing funds along with ValueResearchOnline’s data to find the best small cap fund of 2017.
- How To Identify Best Equity Mutual Funds To Invest in 2017 – So many mutual funds, so little time. How one can identify the mutual funds that will perform better in future? A checklist to identify the best mutual funds
- My Last and Final Portfolio Report and Update – March 2017 – Why I added all my mutual fund position for tax saving in Feb 2017 to my portfolio and also share why this is the last and final portfolio report update.
- How I Find Stock For Investing – The Complete Process With Examples – How I generate investment ideas in the Indian growth story, what sectors I totally avoid along with the tools I use to find that perfect investment opportunity.
- The Best Midcap Funds To Invest in 2017 – From ValueResearchOnline data we build asset allocation matrix of the top-performing mutual funds for last 1 year and select the fund that matches right asset allocation.
- How And Where Indians Should Invest His or Her Salary? – Investment for salaried individuals in India is more important than self-employed or business person because they have a natural tendency of investing in one own’s business.
- How to Invest in Direct Mutual Funds – A Step by Step Guide – A step by step guide to investing in direct mutual funds with an example of my investment of Rs. 50,000 along with why Zerodha’s COIN interface is an avoid.
- How Many SIPs Should An Investor Have? – Answering: What are the ideal number of SIP an investor should have? Should one have a different SIP for each investment objective? How many funds should one SIP in?
And here are the 10 articles from the entire blog that has been read the most in 2017.
- How Many Days To Clear Local / At Par Cheque? – For non-ICICI bank local or at par checks takes a maximum of 3 working days including Saturdays. ICICI Bank, you can never say anything.
- How to Get KYC Done Yourself In 2017 – KYC (Know Your Client) is mandatory for every investor wanting to transact in stocks or mutual funds, regardless of the transaction amount.
- The Best Multi-Cap Fund to Invest in 2017 – The best multi-cap fund for 2017 with consistent outperformance history for a decade. If you had to invest only in one fund in 2017 it should be a multi-cap fund
- The Best Midcap Funds To Invest in 2017 – From ValueResearchOnline data we build asset allocation matrix of the top-performing mutual funds for last 1 year and select the fund that matches right asset allocation.
- Why I Have Stopped Recommending Zerodha – Looks Phishy and Scam – I will not prefer my money or my investments lying with a company that is trying to cut corners.
- Can I sell in NSE a stock I purchased in BSE and Vice Versa? – Answer to reader’s question: Can I sell in BSE shares which I have purchased in NSE?
- The Best Small Cap Funds To Invest in 2017 – To identify small cap companies consistently we will use CRISIL’s consistent performing funds along with ValueResearchOnline’s data to find the best small cap fund of 2017.
- My Last and Final Portfolio Report and Update – March 2017 – Why I added all my mutual fund position for tax saving in Feb 2017 to my portfolio and also share why this is the last and final portfolio report update.
- The Best ELSS Tax Saving Fund To Invest In 2017 – Investing in any top rated fund may not be enough & returns can vary from under 5% to above 18%. Let’s narrow down to the best fund that can outperform in future
- How to Calculate Stop Loss and Target Level – On TV if you see many analyst suggest Stop Loss and Resistance price. I would teach you How to Calculate Stop Loss and Target Levels.
I wish all my blog readers a very happy and wealthy 2018.
Finally, I have to ask, which is your favorite article? Let me know in comments below.