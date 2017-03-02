What is: Acid Test Ratio

The ratio of total of cash & cash equivalents, account receivables and short-term investments of a company against the total current liabilities is known as acid test ratio or quick ratio.

It reflects the financial strength of the company.

Acid Test Ratio is a measure of the ability of a company to pay its liabilities using current assets.

Formula:

Quick Assets are those assets which can be converted into cash in 90 day or in a very short span of time.

The acid test ratio helps analyze how quickly a company is able to liquidate its current assets to pay off it’s liabilities.