Rights Issue – Everything You need to Know About It

Let me share everything an investor needs to know about the rights issue.

What is the Rights Issue?

The definition in simple terms is:

An issue of shares offered at a discount by the company to its existing shareholders in ratio to their holding of old shares.

The issues help in the company to raise capital that can be used to expand the business to fuel growth.

Ideally, companies use the profit to grow business. However, at times a significant investment in the business is needed. So they raise the money via the rights issue.

There are multiple ways to raise money, and QIP is one other way to raise money.

Examples of Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has the record date for its rights issue as of May 15th. It will raise ₹53,125 crores will open for application on May 20th and the close on June 3rd, 2020.

It is the first rights issue by Reliance Industries in nearly three decades.

The company has fixed the issue price at ₹1,257 per share. The day the price was fixed was April 30th. On that day, the price of Reliance Industries trading in the market was around ~₹1,455.

So the company offered a discount of ~₹200 to its share price for existing shareholders to apply for the issue.

So anyone having Reliance Industries in their demat account on the closing day of May 15th, 2020, can apply for rights issues between May 20th and June 3rd, 2020.

As we have t+2 settlement, which means if you buy a share, it takes two trading days for the shares to get into your demat account.

So for shares of Reliance Industries to get into your demat account on May 15th, you needed to buy it on May 13th.

The ratio for application is for 15 shares in the demat account; one can apply for 1 share.

Some Common FAQ’s About Rights Issue

Let me answer some of the common FAQs about the rights issues. If you have more questions, feel free to ask them in the comments. I will be more than happy to add them here and answer them for you.